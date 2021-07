Genre-bending rapper, singer and songwriter Rico Nasty takes a slight departure from her previous releases with the more R&B-leaning “Magic.” The catchy song (which she co-wrote with Vincent van den Ende, Romano Wijnstein, Ramon Ginton and Amit Nagra) will appear on her upcoming mixtape, Rx. The LA-based, Brooklyn-born artists says she wanted the track to “bring out another side of you and almost feel like you’re being taken over by Magic.”