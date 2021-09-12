Scroll down to see more content

Rico Nasty: How Ya Feel

Over the weekend, Rico Nasty (aka Maria Kelly) released five new tracks that represent her inimitable style and versatility—from spacey to sweet and screamo. “How Ya Feel,” produced by JetsonMade (aka Tahj Morgan), comprises a simple rhyme style but, like everything Rico Nasty does, mesmerizes.

Curtis Harding: Can’t Hide It

Curtis Harding leans into his psychedelic soul roots with very ’70s visuals for the retro-tinged “Can’t Hide It,” the first single from his just-announced album, If Words Were Flowers—out 5 November. The video, a clip from the fictional show The Velvet Touch, features Anthony Mackie, Omar Dorsey and Harding himself as the segment’s charming, velvet-draped performer. With elements of psych rock, hip-hop, soul and funk, Harding’s new tune effortlessly combines warm, vintage sounds with impeccable contemporary production, and the result is infectious.

Mr Twin Sister: Polvo

New from NYC-based Mr Twin Sister, “Polvo” is named for the word “dust” in Spanish, the language that vocalist Andrea Estella sings the song in. She says in a statement, “‘Polvo’ is about how death fuels life, how we’re all connected, and how we must die in order to live.” Despite its somewhat morbid theme, the track is decidedly high-energy, pop-forward and danceable. It’s also the four-piece’s first new release since their 2018 album, Salt.

Vale: Línea Recta

Colombian twins Valeria and Valentina Pérez—under the moniker Vale—deliver the harmonious vocals on “Línea Recta.” As the first track from their titular debut album, the song blends folk-pop melodies with poetic lyrics about self-love and -celebration, resulting in a sonic union that recalls basking in the sun or diving into the ocean. Like the other tracks in the album, it’s sung in their native Spanish, produced by Latin talent (including Sebastian Krys and Juanes) and it exemplifies why the duo is making waves at home and abroad.

DijahSB feat. Mick Jenkins: Here to Dance

Toronto-based rapper DijahSB releases their EP Tasty Raps Vol. 1 next week, and from it comes the slinky and sultry “Here to Dance,” featuring Mick Jenkins. With a retro-tinged funk bass line and touches of disco, the track (produced by Reon Vangèr) combines various genres and eras for a rich, layered and smooth bop.

Tokischa + ROSALÍA: Linda

Spanish singer ROSALÍA and Dominican rapper Tokischa team up for the electrifying “Linda,” a vibrant track that combines dembow, flamenco and more. “We kiss, but we’re homies,” they sing in Spanish together on the banger, which was co-produced by ROSALÍA and Tokischa’s frequent producer Leo RD. The track comes along with equally raunchy, raucous and playful visuals, directed by Raymi Paulus.

