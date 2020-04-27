Run The Jewels feat. Greg Nice + DJ Premier: Ooh LA LA

Filmed just weeks before the current crisis spread across the USA, the video for “Ooh LA LA” by Run The Jewels (aka Killer Mike and El-P), Greg Nice and DJ Premier depicts the hip-hop duo’s vision of utopia as people of all classes come together to dance, celebrate and destroy symbols of capitalism. Featuring an apt cameo from Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha, the video (directed by Brian and Vanessa Beletic) begins with a statement: “One day the long-fought battle between humanity and the forces of greed and division will end, and on that day, finally free, we will throw a motherfucking party.” What ensues is a fiery, unequivocally RTJ track.