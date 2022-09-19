Ryuichi Sakamoto: Suite for Krug 2008

Renowned Japanese composer, producer, pianist and actor Ryuichi Sakamoto has unveiled an enveloping reflective three-part symphony inspired by the prestigious Champagne from the House of Krug. Aptly entitled “Suite for Krug 2008,” the exquisite composition—which was developed over 18 months—translates the sensations that Sakamoto experienced while touring the maison in 2019 and sipping the Krug Clos du Mesnil 2008, Krug 2008 and Krug Grande Cuvée 164ème Édition. This is a powerful addition to the Krug Echoes series of musical commissions (anchored in the concept that sonic accompaniment influences taste) and it will appease fans of Sakamoto’s beloved “Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence” and his critically acclaimed score for The Revenant.