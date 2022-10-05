From To The Moon And Back: A Tribute To Ryuichi Sakamoto—an album made in honor of the Japanese composer, musician, singer, producer and actor—comes a Thundercat (aka Stephen Lee Bruner) cover version of “Thousand Knives.” The title track from Sakamoto’s debut solo album, the 1978 version is a sweeping and swirling 10-minute electronic piece, while Thundercat’s cover is a radical rework—most notably adding English vocals—that still pays homage to significant elements. The album will also feature contributions by Devonté Hynes, Alva Noto, Electric Youth, the Cinematic Orchestra and others.
Thundercat: Thousand Knives (Ryuichi Sakamoto Cover)