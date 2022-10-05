Thundercat: Thousand Knives (Ryuichi Sakamoto Cover)

From To The Moon And Back: A Tribute To Ryuichi Sakamoto—an album made in honor of the Japanese composer, musician, singer, producer and actor—comes a Thundercat (aka Stephen Lee Bruner) cover version of “Thousand Knives.” The title track from Sakamoto’s debut solo album, the 1978 version is a sweeping and swirling 10-minute electronic piece, while Thundercat’s cover is a radical rework—most notably adding English vocals—that still pays homage to significant elements. The album will also feature contributions by Devonté Hynes, Alva Noto, Electric Youth, the Cinematic Orchestra and others.