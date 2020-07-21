Sylvan Esso: Ferris Wheel

With “Ferris Wheel,” North Carolina synth act Sylvan Esso (aka Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn) cement their return following last week’s minute-and-a-half teaser “What If”. The familiar chirps and compelling vocals punctuate and populate the catchy release. Directed by Supercollider and shot at an abandoned amusement park, the official music video acts an electric current of carnival shapes, colors and movements—all with a hazy veil. The track will appear on the electro-pop duo’s forthcoming studio album, Free Love (out 25 September).