“The Birth of Hip Hop” Online Auction

On 11 August 1973 an 18-year-old DJ Kool Herc (aka Clive Campbell) performed at his sister Cindy Campbell’s back-to-school party in the rec room of their apartment building located at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the South Bronx. That event—where Herc isolated portions of funk tracks, switching between one record and the other (emphasizing the breaks)—is widely accepted as the birth of hip-hop. While Herc is known as the Father of Hip-Hop, both siblings played key roles in pioneering the culture and have now joined with Christie’s for DJ Kool Herc & The Birth of Hip-Hop, an online auction of 160+ lots belonging to the siblings, including records, turntables, speakers, stereo equipment, flyers, posters, Polaroids and apparel from the early years of hip-hop. Whether or not you’re tempted to place a bid (some items have a starting price of $100), this auction is worth exploring for anybody interested in the culture that changed the world.

Image courtesy of DJ Kool Herc/Cindy Campbell/Christie’s