Thom Yorke: Last I Heard (…He Was Circling The Drain)

Composed of more than 3000 hand-illustrated frames, the otherworldly black-and-white video for Thom Yorke’s “Last I Heard (…He Was Circling The Drain)” employs various animation techniques (including 16mm and 3D) to set a song of isolation to life. Director Saad Moosajee and Brooklyn-based experimental studio Art Camp looked to Yorke’s lyrics and the visuals of frequent Radiohead artistic collaborator Stanley Donwood for inspiration. As Art Camp explains, “At its core, our intention was to communicate the experience of feeling completely on your own, surrounded by people you see yourself in but don’t understand, who have lost their minds to the city and can’t see that you need their help.” Undeniably—and spookily—they’ve succeeded.