Thomas Abban: Don’t Leave

Born in Wales but raised in Minnesota, recording artist Thomas Abban returns with “Don’t Leave,” another spectacular showcase of his exquisite vocal capabilities and impassioned lyrical storytelling. The track will appear on Abban’s forthcoming EP, Ambienic, out 24 June. “This EP was made alone by me,” Abban explains in a statement. “It consists of songs predating my last album which I was unable to release. The EP was crafted with certain styles and emotions in mind. I had a particular sound I was pursuing for this project that I wanted to explore within a smaller medium like an EP. I wanted something with a more immediate core yet with deep and distant surroundings.”