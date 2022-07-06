V&A’s New Exhibition Celebrates African Fashion

Open until 16 April 2023 at London’s Victoria & Albert museum, Africa Fashion is a substantial presentation of the continent’s dynamic style scene, featuring 250 objects and garments presented with the stories behind them. The exhibit spans countries and temporalities, including the work of mid-20th century designer Chris Seydou, who was among the first to put bògòlanfini (aka bogolan or mud cloth from Mali) on the catwalk. Of the contemporary designers involved, Lukhanyo Mdingi and Stephanie Bentum’s presentation sheds light on mohair’s history in southern Africa since 1838. “Africa Fashion is more than an exhibition. It’s an important part of our ongoing commitment to focus on African excellence when it comes to creativity. And of course, the brilliance of the contemporary African fashion scene, as it stands today, is a story that has to be told,” curator Dr Christine Checinska tells Dazed, where you can learn more about the eye-opening exhibit.

Image courtesy of Stephen Tayo/V&A