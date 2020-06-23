Widowspeak: Money

Following the release of “Breadwinner,” Widowspeak’s first new song in three years, the Brooklyn-based dream-pop act returns with another stunning single, “Money,” from their forthcoming album, Plum. As the title suggests, it’s a rumination on effort, survival and our collective impact on the world today. The band directed the accompanying music video, which pairs found footage from the agricultural industry (as well as mining and energy) with thoughtful scenes captured at a park in Kingston, New York.