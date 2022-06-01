Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius: Spitting Off the Edge of the World

The first single from alt-rock trio Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ just-announced fifth studio album, Cool It Down (their first new music together in nine years), “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” rises to anthemic levels with collaborative vocals from Perfume Genius and layered production by Dave Sitek. Within, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs directly addresses the weight of the environmental crisis. Frontwoman Karen O says in a statement, “I see the younger generations staring down this threat, and they’re standing on the edge of a precipice, confronting what’s coming with anger and defiance. It’s galvanizing, and there’s hope there.” The poignant, powerful track debuts with an electrified music video directed by Cody Critcheloe (who also directed the beloved visuals for Perfume Genius’s “Queen”).