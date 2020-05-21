Yellow Days: Love Is Everywhere

New from Yellow Days (aka UK singer/songwriter George van den Broek), the retro-tinged “Love Is Everywhere” is described by the artist as “upbeat existential millennial crisis music.” Steeped in nostalgia, the song’s ’70s vibe can be attributed to crisp percussion, a funky bass line and a little cowbell. Van den Broek also says, “The track is funky as hell… This is really my first record where I can let it fucking all out.” Watch the Kevin Lombardo-directed music video below, and stay tuned for A Day in a Yellow Beat in August.