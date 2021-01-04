2021 Calendars + Planners

It might already be 4 January, but for many of us time has been decidedly difficult to comprehend recently. Complex or not, making the most of your time can be easier—and even provide some optimism—with a little planning. Whether used for making distant travel plans or ensuring you don’t miss an important call, these calendars and planners aim to add some motivation, inspiration, color, humor and zest to your days.

Olivia M Healy Calendar

London-based artist Olivia M Healy’s bold and colorful art adorns the pages of this calendar (£18), printed on Demimattt 170gsm paper. Exploring themes of mindfulness, sexuality, gender identity, a little mysticism and more, the illustrations within this calendar (which measures 21 by 42cm) will inspire a bit of magic in your 2021.

Dada Daily Weekly Monthly Planner

For concrete plans as well as loftier goals, the Dada Daily Weekly Monthly Planner ($34) from the MCA Chicago Store is black and white, and Dadaism-inspired. Spiral-bound, it features two pockets to keep loose papers and notes safe. It has been printed on tree-free paper.

A3 Wall Hanger Calendar

Risotto Studio’s limited edition risograph 2021 calendar (£18) features 12 colorful illustrations designed and produced by the studio staff in Glasgow. Made with the intention to hang, the A3 calendar features a white wire binding to keep the recycled paper calendar intact, and a considerable amount of space on each page for notes and reminders. Plus, it features lunar phases and a zodiac key. Price is in Pounds.

Sporting Agenda with Pocket

Made in England, Smythson’s 2021 week-to-view Sporting Agenda ($89) comes wrapped in crossgrain lambskin leather. The pocket-sized accessory, measuring nine by 14cm, includes one slip pocket for stowing tickets or passes. As with other stationary items from the luxuriant brand, the pages are premium—in this instance they’re gilt-edged, pale blue Featherweight paper.

Certain Days: Freedom for Political Prisoners Calendar

Certain Days: Freedom for Political Prisoners Calendar ($15) raises money for individuals currently incarcerated in maximum-security prisons. This year marks the 20th iteration of the calendar, and its theme is “a generation of support through the bars.” Art and words have been provided by Grae Rosa, Herman Bell, Veronza Bowers, David Campbell, Saima Desai, Damon Locks, Tom Manning, Nidal el-Khairy, David Gilbert, Gord Hill (aka Zig Zag), Eric King, Jaan Laaman, Paul Lacombe, Joy Powell, Richard Rivera, Laura Whitehorn, Linda Evans and Susan Rosenberg, Xinachtli and others. Proceeds from the sale of the 32-page, full-color calendar will benefit organizations including Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association (Palestine), Release Aging People in Prison, Civil Liberties Defense Center and the Rosenburg Fund for Children.

Tom of Finland Calendar

Tom of Finland’s playful, erotic and celebratory illustrations of handsome gentlemen grace the pages of this 2021 calendar ($20). Whether dressed as cowboys, clad in leather or entirely naked, each character exudes self-assurance and sensuality, and the scenes range from suggestive to salacious.

Astrology Calendar

From Small Spells (run by Rachel Howe) comes a mystical but playful astrology calendar ($20) featuring Howe’s delightful hand-drawn illustrations. With pertinent information like when a new moon is in Aquarius, the calendar is full of esoteric and astrological dates that will help you prepare for the coming days, weeks and months. LA-based Howe also offers (currently virtual) astrological and tarot readings, as well as workshops and—once pandemic restrictions are lifted—reiki treatment. The physical version of the calendar has sold out, but PDF downloads are available.

Blue Imperfect Planner

Wendy Chung’s San Diego-based paper goods shop, DOZI, offers a straightforward “imperfect” planner ($9) for those striving to be prepared for 2021. Two line and dot illustrations frame the cover, while the months inside are coded numerically. Pocket-sized and printed on 120lb cardstock with a matte finish, Chung’s iteration proves both transportable and durable, especially if you plan to carry it in your pocket. Each planner is assembled by hand and subtle differences in color and design may occur.

Screen Print Calendar

From LA-based illustrator Liana Jegers comes a 2021 calendar ($40) for insect-lovers. Featuring playful drawings of spiders, moths, ladybirds and more, this three-color calendar measures 18 by 24 inches. It’s equal parts planner and playful print for your wall.

Ben Trogdon Photo Calendar

From Nuts! fanzine and Rock’n’Roll Forever creator Ben Trogdon comes a 2021 calendar ($20) filled with his 35mm film photos. Designed in the same style as Trogdon’s Tattoo Punk, the calendar’s aesthetic is brimming with DIY flair.

Stendig Wall Calendar

Designed by Massimo Vignelli in the ’60s, the Stendig Wall Calendar ($36) remains timeless. Combining Helvetica with a classic grid format on alternating black-on-white and white-on-black pages, it measures a substantial three by four feet. It’s printed on high-quality, 160gsm paper, making the leftover pages perfect for reuse as wrapping paper.

Year Planner

Evermade’s clever 2021 planner (£21) previews the entire year ahead, all on one A1 page, printed on 170gsm matte paper. The months are positioned in columns with the corresponding days falling in line below. Using the studio’s 70 included stamps, one can mark good (and bad) days, appointments, birthdays, trips and more. Additional stamps are available as needed.

Formosa Perpetual Wall Calendar

This Enzo Mari-designed calendar ($275) is from the early ’60s (when it was created for Danese Milano) and is a timeless example of forward-thinking design. With bold red and white lithographed PVC cards, it’s retro, but not kitsch and will look striking in your office, kitchen or studio space.

Mini Blooming Eyes Calendar

From Ana Miminoshvili (freelance illustrator and designer from Tbilisi, Georgia) comes a dark and delightfully creepy calendar ($25) filled with artwork from her Blooming Eyes series. Blending geometric shapes with organic ones, and mystical elements with humor, Miminoshvili creates a unique and alluring style. Printed in full-color on 170gsm white paper, this calendar is available in two sizes.

Images courtesy of respective designers, artists and brands; hero image courtesy of Risotto Studio