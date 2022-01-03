2022 Calendars + Planners

Time continues to be a strange and, at times, difficult concept and planning can seem bootless. But making the most of your time can be easier—and even provide some optimism—with a colorful, humorous or beautiful calendar. Whether you’re looking for motivation, inspiration or simply organization, these calendars and planners (some of which are artistic, astrological, design-forward, funny or fantastical) will add a little charm to your planning and preparing.

Brutalist Calendar 2022

Released by independent publisher Blue Crow Media and printed on heavyweight paper by a family-owned printer, the Brutalist Calendar 2022 (£24) celebrates Brutalist architecture from around the world. Made in a limited edition, the calendar’s layout and lettering perfectly match the photographs of these concrete icons. Measuring 340 by 240mm when closed and 340 by 490mm when opened, this calendar includes 12 black and white photographs.

A3 Wall Hanger

Kaleidoscopic and bright, the A3 Wall Hanger (£18) is a risograph printed calendar from Gabriella Marcella’s design and print studio, Risotto. Made in Glasgow from recycled paper, this calendar bursts with vibrant hues for each month and uses ombré to emphasize the weekend and the lunar phases.

Wafer Agenda

A slender 2022 planner that measures just three by four inches, Smythson’s 2022 Wafer Agenda ($59) comes in a luscious scarlet red crossgrain lambskin leather with gilt-edged, pale blue Featherweight paper. The pocket diary is structured around a week-to-view layout, with dates running from 5 November 2021 to 22 January 2023. Made in England, this petite calendar can also be personalized.

TOILETPAPER Calendar

The 2022 TOILETPAPER calendar ($23) offers all the surreal, bold and sultry imagery fans of artist Maurizio Cattelan and photographer Pierpaolo Ferrari’s magazine are accustomed to. This year’s food theme incorporates everything from chicken drumstick microphones to women sitting on fruit tarts—placing this calendar somewhere between ’70s cookbook and kitsch pin-ups. Juicy, glossy and off-kilter, this is a playful way to keep track of your days.

Astrology Calendar

From Small Spells (run by Rachel Howe) comes a mystical but playful astrology calendar ($30) featuring Howe’s delightful hand-drawn illustrations. With pertinent information like when a new moon is in Aquarius, the calendar is full of esoteric and astrological dates that will help you prepare for the coming days, weeks and months. LA-based Howe also offers (currently virtual) astrological and tarot readings, as well as workshops and reiki treatment. Available as a physical calendar, it’s also offered as a PDF download ($20) to keep on your desktop.

Tom of Finland 2022 Wall Calendar

Produced by Peachy Kings and printed on heavy paper stock, this Tom of Finland 2022 wall calendar ($22) includes 13 of the pioneering queer artist’s figurative illustrations. Classic Tom of Finland characters—some clothed, others nude, all bulging—make each month an extraordinary one.

Typodarium 2022

With 365 typefaces from 248 type designers across 35 countries, this calendar—created by Lars Harmsen and Raban Ruddigkeit—is a well of inspiration for lettering enthusiasts and designers. In a lilac box (that also doubles as storage for archiving favorite fonts), Typodarium 2022 (€20) marks each day with edgy, eye-catching, fancy and fresh fonts, from ornamental script to noble serifs. On Sundays and holidays, the featured font has been handmade—crafted from scissors, pencils, stamps or tape.

David Shrigley Calendar

Printed on FSC accredited paper, this official David Shrigley calendar ($18) is full of the multi-disciplinary artist’s off-kilter, angsty and sweet illustrations. From drawings of drunken stupors to domestic anxieties and dog accidents, this humorous calendar—complete with a dozen stickers—is an apt, functional collection of Shrigley’s art.

Deadbeat Club Calendar

From LA-based independent publisher (and coffee roaster) Deadbeat Club comes this limited run 2022 calendar ($30), featuring photography, color washes, custom lettering and personal doodles by contemporary artist and professional skateboarder Ed Templeton. Measuring 12 by 13 inches, with a Wire-O binding, the pages within vary between full color and black-and-white duotone offset artworks.

Intentional Wall Calendar

Packed with thoughtful notes, important astrological dates, monthly moods and ideas for inspiration, Wilde House Paper’s Intentional Wall Calendar ($34) doubles as a way to organize time and a reminder to be your best self. Made from 100% recycled paper, the calendar is completed with a relaxed, minimalist typeface—the perfect composition for its beautiful messages.

Jumping Point Calendar

Made in Germany, the 2022 Jumping Point Calendar ($45) displays the days of month vertically. Punching out each date—daily—reveals a vibrant color beneath. Measuring 38 by 14 inches, this whimsical and eye-catching calendar organizes the year in bright, light-hearted hues.

Hero image courtesy of Risotto Studios