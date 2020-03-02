Antarctica’s Architectural Wonders

In Antarctica, architecture must withstand extreme weather—temperatures that dip to -60 degrees Fahrenheit and winds that whip over 100mph—while also meeting the needs of the burgeoning population. Categorized as a research zone with bases from 29 nations, nearly 4,000 people call Antarctica home during the year. Some 70 structures exist as of right now (many of them new and designed by acclaimed architects) and there are plans for at least 100 more as the continent continues to welcome teams. See some of these completed projects at ArchDaily.

