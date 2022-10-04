Artist Nick Cave’s Knoll Textile Collection

Ahead of Nick Cave’s forthcoming survey exhibition, Forothermore, opening at NYC’s Guggenheim Museum, the celebrated artist, sculptor, dancer and professor announced a collaboration with Knoll: a 10-piece collection of textiles “consisting of four upholsteries, three draperies and three wall-coverings.” The vibrant collection “conveys Cave’s sense of dimension, color and movement, with each design referencing a specific artwork and dutifully capturing the visceral and tactile essence of the original piece.” Cave says, “When I was invited to do this collaboration, I immediately thought of Cranbrook [Academy of Art], where I did my graduate work. I was surrounded by Knoll and by Saarinen. I would pull out these amazing textiles created in the 1970s, and think about the Arts and Crafts movement and its influence. It’s part of my DNA now. I’m always thinking about the transition: how does an artwork transition into a textile or bronze? It comes down to the essence, and transferring that essence over.” Find out more about the dynamic collection at Wallpaper*.

Image courtesy of Lyndon French/Wallpaper*