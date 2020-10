With all funds raised dispersed to thoroughly vetted NGOs via the Beirut Emergency Fund 2020, Beirut Re-Store exists as an online marketplace for good. Over 115 established and emerging artists and designers donated their wares (from apparel to artworks to rare publications) to be sold, and prices range from $12 to several thousand. Take a look at Beirut Re-Store online now.

Image courtesy of Lotte Andersen / Beirut Re-Store