Impact Lebanon’s Crowdfunding Effort for Beirut Relief

Non-profit Impact Lebanon has suspended its regular fundraising to focus on a crowdfunding initiative to raise £5,000,000 in disaster relief for Beirut in the wake of yesterday’s catastrophic explosion. Dealing with an economic crisis, rolling blackouts and the global pandemic, Lebanese people were already facing immense hardship. With reports of deaths and injuries from the explosion increasing, some 300,000 residents in the city have also lost their homes. Impact Lebanon will be working alongside and sharing donations with various NGOs that are on the ground in Beirut, and they promise to be fully transparent regarding all money spent. See more at their Just Giving project page. There is also information for those in Beirut and elsewhere at lebanoncrisis.carrd.

Image courtesy of Impact Lebanon