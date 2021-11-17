COOL HUNTING + Isotope’s Limited Edition GMT 0º Watch

Scroll down to see more content

“We wanted to bring a burst of colorful optimism to the dial for the wearer and anyone who might glimpse it,” says Josh Rubin, co-founder and executive creative director of COOL HUNTING, regarding our new collaborative wristwatch. Working with Isotope founder José Miranda, Rubin customized the independent watch brand’s groundbreaking GMT 0º design, layering buoyant colors and complementary accents. A bright, bold piece was born—underscored by a charitable component that transfers 10% of the proceeds to the non-profit Miles4Migrants.

When Isotope launched their debut automatic GMT 0º model earlier this year, it became the first wristwatch to pair a perforated dot feature that indicated the date on a sandwich dial with a GMT disc. For all of the visual flourishes visible on the face (including the brand’s signature tear-shaped “lacrima”), it’s very easy to tell the time, read the date or switch timezones using numerals aligning with world cities that are engraved on the caseback.

The 41.5mm brushed stainless steel watch case pairs with an anti-reflective domed sapphire crystal and a single screw-down crown at three o’clock (that features a motif designed by Miranda’s uncle, a longtime industrial designer). Inside the watch, Miranda has upgraded from the modified SwissTech automatic movement in the regular GMT 0º to one from Lantern which incorporates stronger finishing. This is also modified in-house by the Isotope team.

“This is a big deal coming from a very small brand,” Miranda says. But being a small, independent watchmaker isn’t a hindrance, he assures. “I have the speed and independence I need,” he says. “I can create exactly what I think people will like.” When our team first saw the GMT 0º design, we recognized it as something spectacular, especially from an innovation position. After Miranda proposed a collaboration, this model was the obvious canvas to paint our optimism and hope for the future upon.

The COOL HUNTING + Isotope GMT 0º can be purchased online now for $1,250. This includes a dedicated tool, a second quick-release leather strap (as an alternative to the quick-release Cordura strap with colorful stitching that the watch arrives with) and a three-year warranty. Shipping is free.

Images by Chris Coe, taken at the Ace Hotel Brooklyn