Gift Guide: 420 Happens Twice a Day

As our focus on physical and emotional wellness intensifies, many individuals turn to cannabis because it can help with chronic pain, anxiety, stress, inflammation and more. But while the cannabis industry continues to grow and profit, many people suffer at the hands of long-stranding injustices. Thus, for this 420, we have selected some of our favorite products from brands that give back—all of which we highlight before. It’s worth noting that many other companies in this segment aren’t big enough to donate just yet (or face legal challenges which forbid them from doing so) and with that in mind, we encourage you to buy from women- and BIPOC-owned brands whenever possible. (Some of our favorites include Native Humboldt Farms, Buena Botanicals, Session Goods, and Botaniq.)

If you’re interested in the ever-evolving and fast-growing cannabis industry, take a look at initiatives like Cannabis Cultural Association and Cannaclusive, which attempt to create a more diverse and fair playing field, or Last Prisoner Project and Equity Org, whose members work tirelessly to right the wrongs caused by the unjust and racist War on Drugs.

Liquid Live Resin Mimosa Cartridge

Available in select legal cannabis dispensaries, Bloom Farms’ 500mg Liquid Live Resin Mimosa cartridge ($35) delivers cannabis concentrate produced with a focus on freshness. The live resin designation states that the concentrate is extracted from flash-frozen plant matter, ensuring that the true flavors and terpenes of the plant are embodied in the extract. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, the Mimosa strain boasts notes of citrus and soft grape and provides a mild, uplifting high. Plus, the purchase of one Bloom Farms cartridge guarantees the donation of one meal through their “One For One” partnership with a number of West Coast food banks.

“It’s a Plant, You’re an Animal” T-Shirt

Emblazoned with the straightforward and factual “It’s a plant, you’re an animal,” this long-sleeve T-shirt ($30) from Miss Grass highlights the way that something born from nature has been stigmatized, racialized and demonized. With 100% of the profits donated to the National Bail Out Fund—an organization led by black people and focused on black people incarcerated pre-trial because they cannot afford bail—this top is more than a slogan.

Good Day Tincture

Providing a sense of calm clarity, Prismatic Plants’ Good Day tincture ($70) combines adaptogens with cannabidiol to combat stress and anxiety. Eucalyptol improves brain function and alertness, while various other essential oils and terpenes provide benefits from improved focus to elevated moods. Prismatic Plants also donates profits to various initiatives including The Hood Incubator, Women’s Voices and the Weil Foundation.

Hemp-Infused Olive Oil

Potli’s hemp-infused cold-pressed olive oil ($30) is genuine EVOO—made when olives are crushed using force, instead of chemicals, heat or other techniques. This oil boasts a naturally peppery taste and the cannabidiol adds to its existing herbaceous and floral flavor. In each 250ml bottle, there’s 250mg hemp-derived, non-psychoactive CBD; more dosage information can be found online. With each purchase, Potli donates product of equal or greater value to Food Runners, an organization dedicated to alleviating food insecurity and reducing waste in San Francisco.

Salome Aromatic CBD Anointing Oil

Highborn formulates all of their sublime small-batch products with the utmost care. Using ingredients sourced directly from organic farmers, the brand (founded and helmed by Lauren Gannes) is firmly rooted in nature, science and ritual. Their exquisite Salome Aromatic CBD Anointing Oil ($72) is made with essential oils derived from rose otto, holy basil, sweet orange, and sandalwood—along with 420mg of full-spectrum cannabidiol from certified organic and ethically farmed cannabis plants. The slightly herbaceous aroma balances upon rose’s delicate floral scent and holy basil’s spice. A reiki-charged quartz, intended to protect and promote positivity, sits inside. Currently Highborn donates 10% of all sales to various NYC food banks to help those facing food insecurity.

Red Ikebana Cannabis Arrangement Art Print

Made in collaboration with cannabis publication Broccoli Magazine, Goldleaf’s pretty ikebana prints ($33) embed the marijuana leaf subtly in larger, delicate floral arrangements by Amy Merrick. Printed on thick, uncoated archival paper, this print comes in one size (18 by 24 inches) and in three iterations: print only, print in walnut hanging rails, and print in maple hanging rails. Best of all, Goldleaf actively supports (financially and through word of mouth) the Project Sanctuary and the Last Prisoner Project.

Legalize Humanity Cap

Available in brown, black or tan, these adjustable caps ($35) from Old Pal Provisions are part of the brand’s Legalize Humanity collection, from which 100% of the proceeds are donated to organizations making a positive impact on the world. Currently they are sending funds to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Crafted from cotton, these embroidered caps are sturdy but will wear in comfortably.

Lighter + Joint Locker

A collaboration between LA-based Besito and Another Room, this handy little joint and lighter locker ($28) safely stores the essentials for an on-the-go smoke session. A cylindrical compartment can fit a joint next to the lighter holder—Besito recommends a standard Bic for the perfect fit. The durable plant-based plastic is easy to clean, should ash or hash clutter the bottom. Best of all, 1% of all proceeds (on all Besito sales) go to Equity First Alliance.

Cannaclusive + tietillyoudie T-Shirt

All 100% of the proceeds from the sale of this Cannaclusive + @tietillyoudie collaboration T-shirt ($35) go to the organization’s free workshop programming. There are various colorways of this shirt, but all help to support their mission for a more inclusive and diverse industry.

Positivity Pack

A collaborative effort between Sojen, Luna, DeskPlants and Sound, the Positivity Pack ($129) features many essentials for winding down—and all of the profits from the sale of kits go to Citymeals on Wheels. The pack includes a bottle of Sojen’s Refocus CBD tincture, Luna’s 15-pound weighted blanket, a Zebra Haworthia from DeskPlants, and an eight-pack of sparkling tea from Sound.

Images courtesy of respective brands, hero image courtesy of Vanessa Lilak for Miss Grass