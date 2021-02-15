LEGO’s 1,552-Piece “Starry Night” by Vincent van Gogh

Imagined by 25-year-old PhD student Truman Cheng, LEGO’s new 1,552-piece toy set replicates Vincent van Gogh’s swirling masterpiece “Starry Night.” Cheng uploaded his 3D brick vision to the Danish toymaker’s Ideas website, where the brand crowdsources concepts for future products. Cheng received resounding support from other public users for his replica of the painter’s iconic colors and brush strokes. Cheng will earn one percent of the royalties—and the consumer kit will come with a miniature van Gogh figure, too. Read more about its development at designboom.

Image courtesy of LEGO