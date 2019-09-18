SeaBubbles’ Flying Water Taxis Open For Public Trials in Paris

After successful tests in Lake Geneva and along the River Seine in Paris circa 2018, SeaBubbles’ Hydroptère “flying” water-taxi now opens for public trials until 20 September. Designed by aeronautical engineers, the four-person vehicle—which lifts a few meters into the air when moving—aims to reduce congestion on streets and provide a low-impact travel alternative. It’s powered by two electrically driven propellers—and batteries are recharged through solar panels and energy harnessed in turbines during the landing stage. Read more at designboom.

