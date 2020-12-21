The Iconic DeLorean Reimagined for 2021

The Giorgetto Giugiaro-designed DMC DeLorean made it to production in 1981 (before an iconic appearance in 1985’s Back to The Future) and will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year. To mark the milestone, car designer Ángel Guerra has reimagined the vehicle for the future. The DeLorean 2021 (designed in Guerra’s spare time) maintains the essentials—the gull-wing doors, stainless steel body and retro-futuristic lines—but certainly looks new. “This is a thank you to an icon and a movie that marked my childhood,” Guerra says. “What has pushed me to get into this story has been—in addition to wanting to flee in a time machine of this damn 2020—that throughout all these years, I have never seen a single design proposal based on that original DeLorean… despite the fact that both the car and the film that made it world-famous are still present in the collective imagination of an entire generation.” See more at designboom.

Image courtesy of Ángel Guerra