The Sublime All-Electric Lotus Eletre

Scroll down to see more content

Lotus has unveiled their first all-electric vehicle, the sublime Eletre, which will debut in 2023. The 600hp SUV makes a striking impression—imposing while elegant—and is powered by an 800-volt battery with over 100.0kWh of capacity whose range promises around 315 miles. Lotus claims it will get to 62mph in under three seconds and peak at 161mph.

While full technical details are still forthcoming, given its power, stance, low center of gravity and active aerodynamics, we’re expecting an impressively efficient Eletre.

On the inside, the cabin presents sportiness and restraint without reaching too far into an esoteric future. Four- and five-seat versions will be available and will feature a wool-blend fabric and manmade microfiber materials on high-touch points. The large infotainment display folds away when not in use and cabin controls can be commanded by touch or voice.

The most impressive element is the balance that Lotus has struck in its design—fresh, modern and not too sci-fi. The Eletre looks futuristic without being cliché, approachable without being basic and functional without appearing too conventional.

Images courtesy of Lotus