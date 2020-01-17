Australia Bushfire Benefit at NYC’s Sonnyboy

Scroll down to see more content

As the headlines about the bushfire crisis in Australia diminish, the fires and devastation continue. Some 12.35 million acres have been destroyed, an almost unfeasible amount of space. Humans and fauna have been killed; thousands remain displaced and face immense challenges. With various these long-lasting obstacles in mind, Australian-owned LES venue Sonnyboy (a CH favorite) is hosting a bushfire benefit dinner with all proceeds going to GIVIT—an Australian non-profit organization that purchases essential items (from groceries to school uniforms, diapers, tampons, kitchenware, art supplies, tools and more) for those in need, many of whom have lost so much over the past few months. As Sonnyboy co-founder Stef D’Orsogna says, “The Australian bushfire season traditionally is at its worst in February so it’s super-important to keep assisting those back home, as the worst of the fires may be yet to come.”

Slated for Monday 27 January, the benefit dinner costs $95 (excluding taxes and tips) per head and includes a three-course meal with drinks. There will also be a raffle with numerous prizes for diners to take home. Reserve your seat online now.

Images courtesy of Sonnyboy