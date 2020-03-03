India’s Emerging Wine Industry

Nashik is the capital of India’s winemaking region despite being best known in the country for “onions and table grapes, farmer activism, and its many temples, including Trimbakeshwar.” Visiting Sula Vineyards, India’s biggest wine producer, reveals an industry in flux. Substantial developments around the winery, its restaurant, production factories and tasting rooms aim to heighten the overall wine-tasting experience, draw more tourists and educate visitors. With few connoisseurs to appease (and most of the drinking population drawn to whiskey and beer), Indian wines teeter toward introductory, elementary styles—though there are some diamonds amidst the developing jumble. Read more of journalist Vindu Goel’s exploration of the region at The New York Times.

