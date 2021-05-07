Michelin Guide Awards a Green Star For Sustainability to Blue Hill at Stone Barns + More

Tarrytown, New York’s two-Michelin-star restaurant, Blue Hill at Stone Barns, has been awarded a new accolade in the US—the green star for sustainability—in this year’s Michelin guide. Chez Panisse, French Laundry and a handful of others also received the star (joining dozens of European restaurants that were awarded the honor when it debuted last year). This was granted to Stone Barns, however, because “the non-profit Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture sets the national conversation for healthy and sustainable food systems” as chef and co-owner Dan Barber continues to pioneer the use of components from local, independent farms within creative cuisine (now, through a series of rotating guest chefs). Read more about the standards they set and uphold annually at the Michelin Guide.

Image courtesy of Blue Hill at Stone Barns