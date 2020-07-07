NYC’s Community Fridges

An untitled collective of individuals from across NYC are maintaining a network of “community fridges”—essentially shared food banks that provide groceries to those facing food insecurity while also reducing waste. Neighbors drop off extra groceries, pizza shops contribute unused dough, florists offer leftover buds, and some local chefs (like Harlem’s Melba Wilson, for example) are even making dishes specifically for these fridges. Founder Thadeaus Umpster (though hesitant to assume a formal leadership role) is a member of the NYC-based collective A New World in Our Hearts, a mutual-aid support system, and says, “This is not charity; this is empowerment. There isn’t a group you have to thank. It’s something the community can own.” Read more at The Cut.

