2021 Will See the First Remote-Controlled Car Race on the Moon

Earlier in 2020, space education organization Moon Mark launched a “lunar race car design challenge” for high school students across the globe. They’ve followed this competition with news that they intend to host the first-ever remote-controlled car race on the moon’s surface in 2021. With the support of aerospace and motorsport experts (including Mclaren P1 designer, Frank Stephenson) two vehicles will get the green light to enter space—after eight weeks of Earth-based qualifying rounds. Intuitive Machines, potentially the first private aerospace company to land on the moon, will ferry the cars over. Read more at designboom.

Image courtesy of Moon Mark