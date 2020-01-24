Lexus’ Vehicular Visions for the Moon

For Document Journal’s Fall/Winter 2019 print issue, editors asked Lexus designers a question: “How will we navigate the moon’s low-gravity, rocky terrain?” Using their current models as starting points, the designers drafted seven concepts up for the task and Ian Cartabiano, Lexus’ Design President, explained each one to Document Journal’s Maraya Fisher. “We were trying to create a very futuristic and avant-garde statement that still conveys a premium style,” he explains. From the four-wheeled “Moon Car” (which is capable of navigating the ground and taking flight) to the six-wheeled “LEXUS Lunar” (designed to commandeer cliffs and craters), these designs are proof that automakers are considering vehicles and tech for use beyond our home planet. See more at Document Journal.

