Read Tech Apple’s Next Generation CarPlay Shown with Aston Martin and Porsche Deep integration between iPhone and vehicle offers holistic user experience customized for each brand Josh Rubin Courtesy of Apple

The next generation of Apple‘s CarPlay is a leap forward in the integration of the iPhone with your car, offering seamless integration with the vehicle’s multiple displays and providing a holistic and intuitive user interface that’s unique to each car brand. This evolved version of CarPlay extends beyond the central infotainment system to include the driver’s information cluster and all other screens in the car, providing all vehicle information and interaction through a singular interface paradigm that also supports the user’s ability to select widgets to appear in predetermined areas on the screen—much like customizing the iPhone lock screen today. This version of CarPlay appears the moment the car is turned on and combines locally rendered content with features powered by the iPhone’s wireless connection to the car. Today Apple announced the first two partners on board to integrate this new generation, Aston Martin and Porsche, and showed us preliminary screens.

We’ve designed a complete system of controls that allows for seamless interactions between vehicle functions alongside the features of iPhone. Alan Dye, Vice President of Human Interface Design at Apple

In the development of the next generation of CarPlay, car makers and Apple are forging an even closer partnership, focusing on crafting a unified yet distinct interface tailored to each vehicle. This collaboration is crucial in ensuring that the new CarPlay not only upholds the unique brand qualities and characteristics of each automaker but also allows for the creation of custom gauge clusters, layouts and widgets that resonate with their specific brand identity and ethos. Alan Dye, Apple’s Vice President of Human Interface Design, encapsulates this vision: “With the next generation of CarPlay, we partnered with automakers to design an entirely new, unified experience that enables the very best of Apple and each particular automaker. It is a blend of a user’s personal experience of iPhone paired with a celebration of the strong brand identity of each automaker. The next generation of CarPlay also introduces a driving experience that leverages the advanced capabilities of the car along with the power of iPhone. We’ve designed a complete system of controls that allows for seamless interactions between vehicle functions alongside the features of iPhone. We can’t wait for users to experience it in the future.”

The design system introduced by Apple provides a range of options in terms of shapes, organizational structures and information presentation, enabling automakers to create displays that are both on-brand and informative. This next-gen CarPlay enables the incorporation of vehicle-specific information and features, including speed, RPMs or energy use, fuel or charge levels, temperature and odometer readings and more, into the interface.

Only Nike and Hermès have had the the opportunity to bring elements of their brands into native Apple experiences as we’ve seen on Apple Watch. Opening up the CarPlay interface design to auto manufacturer partners is a big leap, but they’ve provided a thorough toolkit for user interface customization and shared that they are working closely with their brand partners to ensure thoughtful, thorough and usable co-designs.

Courtesy of Apple and Aston Martin

Aston Martin has meticulously customized CarPlay to complement its brand ethos and driving experience. They have opted for a minimalist dual gauge layout that highlights their driver-centric cockpit using precise tick marks on the gauges, paying homage to the brand’s analog history. The text “Handbuilt in Great Britain” hugs the tachometer and the interface is accented with British racing green as a reminder of their heritage. The next generation of CarPlay is expected to be integrated into the Aston Martin lineup in 2024. We do not yet know if it will be available as an update in any existing models or if it’s limited to new cars.

Courtesy of Apple and Aston Martin

The integration of the latest state-of-the-art technology combined with a bespoke intuitive interface is paramount to creating the ultimate Aston Martin customer experience. Marco Mattiacci, Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer at Aston Martin

Marco Mattiacci, Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer shared, “At Aston Martin we strive for excellence and performance and this was the key reason we chose to partner with Apple on the next generation of CarPlay. The integration of the latest state-of-the-art technology combined with a bespoke intuitive interface is paramount to creating the ultimate Aston Martin customer experience. We look forward to sharing more as we work together with Apple to bring the next generation of CarPlay to Aston Martins in 2024.”

Courtesy of Apple and Porsche

Utilizing the CarPlay design system provided by Apple, Porsche has adapted its interface to feature a distinctive three-dial layout, including a central power meter and a left-positioned speedometer, paying tribute to Porsche’s rich motorsports history. The customization extends to the use of circular graphics, inspired by the gauge borders in earlier Porsche vehicles. The circular drive mode indicator in the UI is specifically designed to match the driver mode knob, ensuring that the interface is both intuitive and functional. While we didn’t get to see screens of the different modes, it seems apparent that the colors, graphics and layouts for each drive mode can be designed to convey the emotion of that setting as they are in many auto manufacturer’s interfaces today.

Courtesy of Apple and Porsche

We look forward to delivering an experience that adds the personal touch of a driver’s iPhone to the exclusivity of a Porsche. Michael Mauer, Vice President of Style at Porsche

Michael Mauer, Porsche’s Vice President of Style commented, “We have long been committed to providing Porsche owners with the brand and sporty driving experience synonymous with the Porsche. In addition to the sports car itself, digital offerings that are perfectly tailored to our customers are becoming increasingly important to the overall driving experience. We recently brought the My Porsche app to CarPlay to provide drivers with even easier access to car functionality, and in the future we will be adding support for the next generation of CarPlay to Porsche models. We look forward to delivering an experience that adds the personal touch of a driver’s iPhone to the exclusivity of a Porsche.”

The next generation of Apple’s CarPlay marks a significant advancement in automotive technology, showcasing a seamless and intuitive integration with vehicles. This evolution is not just an upgrade in functionality; it’s a fusion of Apple’s cutting-edge technology with the unique identities of esteemed automakers like Aston Martin and Porsche. Through meticulous customization and design, these brands have infused their vehicles with an interface echoing their heritage and ethos, while Apple’s comprehensive toolkit ensures a user-friendly and cohesive experience. Apple continues to work with a broad range of automakers to bring the next generation of CarPlay to iPhone users and this collaborative endeavor between Apple and automakers is a leap forward in creating a more connected, personalized and immersive driving experience. The introduction of this technology into the Aston Martin lineup in 2024 and its anticipated integration into Porsche models highlight a future where the distinction between digital and automotive luxury is beautifully blurred, offering drivers an unmatched experience that blends the best of technology with the spirit of driving.