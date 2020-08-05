When a constituent feels pressed to present a concern to their elected official, there are a handful of ways to do so: emails, phone calls, letters or social media. But these platforms can often feel impersonal and may not get to the root of the issue. Pittsburgh-based Beam Data’s new app, Be The Change, aims to connect individuals directly to the elected officials representing them in all branches of the government. You “follow” the officials on Be The Change in your zip code and they can see what you post—on an interactive map or a Twitter-like feed. Users are also encouraged to share ideas as frequently as they do problems, so officials can peruse them and hopefully include them in legislation, citing the Be The Change community as their source. The app is available on 6 August via the Apple App Store. Read more at their site.

Image courtesy of Beam Data