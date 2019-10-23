Google Announces Breakthrough in Computing Speed

Since the 1980s, Google has been developing technology called “quantum supremacy” that could revolutionize computing speeds. This past week, “a mathematical calculation that the largest supercomputers could not complete in under 10,000 years was done in three minutes 20 seconds.” Atypical from the computers we use every day, this device relies on complex scientific processes to power its computations—which could potentially include powering future artificial intelligence innovations or penetrating encryptions we currently deem uncrackable. Don’t expect to see this new technology powering tablets or smartphones soon, though—because of its strength, both the US and China deem “quantum supremacy” a national security threat. Read more at The New York Times.

