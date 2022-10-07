NASA and SpinLaunch Test Catapulting Objects Into Space

SpinLaunch is a US startup that focuses on mass accelerator technology that facilitates non-rocket space launches, and recently NASA tested their system—essentially catapulting objects into orbit. In New Mexico’s Spaceport America on 27 September, SpinLaunch’s 10th successful test occurred, sending NASA payload of “a gyroscope, a magnetometer, two accelerometers and sensors for temperature and humidity” safely into orbit. It proves that mass accelerators could be a viable alternative to costly, fuel-guzzling rockets. Read more at Interesting Engineering.

Image courtesy of SpinLaunch