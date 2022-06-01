NASA’s OSAM-1 Could Extend The Lifespans of Satellites

NASA’s OSAM-1 (On-orbit Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing 1) robotic spacecraft will repair, service and upgrade satellites within Earth’s orbit. Its mission (previously known as Restore-L) can be achieved thanks to five new technologies that make it possible to “extend satellites’ lifespans—even if they were not designed to be serviced on orbit.” Not only does this mean more functional satellites transmitting more information, but it will also decrease space debris, making the future of space exploration a little more sustainable. Read more at INVERSE.

Image courtesy of NASA