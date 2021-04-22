Wash Your Laundry With Capsules From Recycled Carbon Emissions

Produced from CO2 emissions that have been captured at a Chinese steel mill, Unilever’s latest laundry capsule (released by their Omo subsidiary) forgoes the use of new fossil fuel consumption. Many might not be aware that fossil fuels go into detergents (through a key component known as surfactants), but with the assistance of biotech company LanzaTech and green chemical company India Glycols, Unilever hopes to eradicate it from their cleaning supplies by 2030. Omo capsules went on sale 22 April in China. Read more about the chemical process behind it all at Fast Company.

Image courtesy of Unilever