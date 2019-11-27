Heliogen’s Solar Farm Could Drastically Reduce Global Emissions

Backed by Bill Gates, clean energy company Heliogen has developed a concentrated solar energy source that could eliminate carbon-emitting industrial processes—essentially “transforming sunlight to create and replace fuels.” The advancement would allow heavy machinery to forego fossil fuels and employ those created from the process (like hydrogen or syngas), ultimately reducing global carbon emissions by 10%. The technology at the center of Heliogen’s innovative idea involves advanced computer vision software, a field of mirrors, and temperatures of up to 2732 degrees Fahrenheit (1,500 degrees Celsius). Find out more at designboom.

