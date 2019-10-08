Researchers Find Emissions-Free Way to Make Cement

Researchers at MIT have developed a way (though admittedly experimental) to produce emissions-free cement—that means the manufacturing process “releases no carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.” This is a hugely significant breakthrough, as cement manufacturing (for the intention of making concrete) is responsible for almost 10% of global emissions. The process includes an electrochemical method, which would replace the current one, which is dependent on fossil-fuels. While this new method still creates minimal CO2, that which is made “comes out as a concentrated gas stream that can be easily separated and sequestered” and can even be used in carbonated beverages. Read more at Dezeen.

