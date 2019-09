Set to appear on Norwegian-born, NYC-based Okay Kaya’s next album (which is due out next year) “Ascend And Try Again” combines multiple genres, melding them together with haunting songwriting. The track itself literally describes the artist’s attempt to becoming scuba-certified for a role in a Swedish film—she was prone to ear infections and had to bow out—but it also stands in as a meditative guide to easing stress and battling the ups and downs of everyday life.