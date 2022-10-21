Okay Kaya: Inside of a Plum

Okay Kaya (aka Kaya Wilkins) shares “Inside of a Plum,” a floating and atmospheric song about ketamine therapy and the latest peek into her upcoming album SAP (out 4 November). “The doctor said ketamine treatment could interrupt behavioral patterns by growing new literal physical branches in your brain, providing cognitive flexibility,” says the artist. “My doctor described the brain as a snow globe and the treatment as a fresh layer of snow enabling new slopes. Mood-riding.” Between offbeat lyrics, strings and soft vocals, the single and accompanying music video certainly feel like a dissociative dream.