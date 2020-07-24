2020’s iPhone Photography Awards Winners

Entries in the 13th Annual iPhone Photography Awards spanned 140 countries and several generations of the device, from the iPhone 6 through the new 11 Pro. Dimpy Bhalotia (India), the talent behind the pictured “Flying Boys” shot, took the Grand Prize and Photographer of the Year awards, while first place went to Artsiom Baryshau (Belarus), second to Geli Zhao (China), and third to Saif Hussain (Iraq). There were also first, second, and third place awards given to photographers in 18 different style categories—from abstract to sunsets. Read more and see a handful of winners at Mashable.

Image courtesy of Dimpy Bhalotia / iPhone Photography Awards