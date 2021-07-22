The Winners of the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards

Scroll down to see more content

The 2021 iPhone Photography Awards process was unlike any in its 14-year history. Every photo was taken during a remarkable year—one of loss, grief, fear and isolation. While many of the winning photos and honorable mentions certainly illustrate the pandemic, with images of people wearing masks and deserted spaces, several also capture hope, joy and pleasure. Many also show everyday moments and striking scenes from nature, proving that truly excellent photographs are timeless.

An important call-out for this year’s awards is that though the camera on the iPhone continues improving with every new release, the top prizes went to photographers using older models; further evidence that the most successful photos are about timing, composition and access to a moment of inspiration. Capturing a genuinely special moment proves far more crucial than the tech used to snap it.

In fact, the Grand Prize Winner and Photographer of the Year is photojournalist Istvan Kerekes of Hungary, who took his winning photograph “Transylvanian Shepherds” on an iPhone 7, a phone that came out in 2016.

Courtesy of Mahabub Hossain Khan

Take a look at all the winning entries at the IPPA site.

Hero image courtesy of Anne Ghory-Goodman