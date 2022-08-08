Another dreamy alt-folk single from LA-based singer-songwriter Adam Melchor, “Turnham Green,” sets exquisite vocals on gently enveloping instrumentals. An official music video, directed by Francisco Covarrubias, transforms the track’s themes into metaphoric scenes. “‘Turnham Green’ is a song about listening to someone’s reason for hurting you, taking every step they took in your own mind and realizing you’ll never be able to see the same colors they saw when they hurt you,” explains Melchor.