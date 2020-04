In hopes of drawing attention to No Kid Hungry (an organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America), singer/songwriter Ambrosia Parsley released the video for her ode to generosity, “The Kindness of Strangers.” Produced by and featuring the backing vocals of Holly Miranda, the track radiates love and warmth. The stop-motion video, created by husband-and-wife duo Mark Lerner and Nancy Howell, amplifies the benevolent message.