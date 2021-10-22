Amb. Parsley: Heavy Metal Stacy

Based on a true story from the childhood of recording artist Amb. Parsley (fka Ambrosia Parsley), in Reseda, CA circa 1982, the new single “Heavy Metal Stacy” chronicles the friendship between the singer-songwriter and the title character, as well as their path to a seance upon the death of Randy Rhoads, the guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne (who is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this month). Released from Eye Knee Records and produced by frequent Parsley collaborator Chris Maxwell, the track comes along with a retro reenactment music video, filmed and directed by Greg Lastrapes.