Arete Project is Alaska’s Newest Alternative Higher-Education Option

Inspired by Deep Springs College, a collaborative higher education school where students self-govern and study in classrooms and outdoors, Laura Marcus’ Arete Project proves more inclusive. Until 2018, Deep Springs only accepted men, but Arete Project—located on a remote island in Alaska’s wilderness—accepts everybody, and as NPR’s Anya Kamenetz describes, is “at the crossroads of liberal arts, place-based education and experiential learning.” It’s free for all those accepted, and is funded by donors and family members, and maintains its independence in order to remain a place where lessons are personal, emotional and, oftentimes, applicable far beyond their strip of bay shore. Read more at NPR.

