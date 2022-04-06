Art d’Ecco: Only Ones

Sensational and seductive, “Only Ones” is the latest single from Victoria, British Columbia-based recording artist and producer Art d’Ecco. The glam-infused, art-rock track boils retro influences down into a dance-rock anthem. A sleek, stylized music video directed and edited by Brandon William Fletcher accompanies the release. “I’ve always been a fan of the pre-MTV era music videos,” Art d’Ecco says, with “instruments plugged in, band ‘playing’ live. It was colored by Lu Wu—my only notes were, ‘Make it icy, like frozen syrup.'” The track will appear on the forthcoming album After The Head Rush, out 24 June.