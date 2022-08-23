Bibi Club: Le matin

Today, Montreal-based duo Bibi Club (aka Adèle Trottier-Rivard and Nicolas Basque) share “Le matin,” a whimsical, breezy track from their upcoming debut album called Le soleil et la mer. The pair says of the song, “It conveys the feeling of early mornings spent walking around our neighborhood with our kids, not knowing our destination, but driven by a desire for something quiet and simple. Our friend Mégane, who created the artwork for the album, visited us at the studio on the first day of recording. It made sense to ask her to sing with Adèle, like scouts heading into the dark forest, emboldened by the strength in numbers, holding each other, comforting and cheering up one another.”