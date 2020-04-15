Brittany Howard: You and Your Folks, Me and My Folks (Funkadelic Cover)

Alabama Shakes frontwoman, Brittany Howard covers Funkadelic’s “You and Your Folks, Me and My Folks” from 1971’s pinnacle Maggot Brain for Spotify Singles. A faithful but refreshing take on the funk classic, Howard’s rendition starts off mellow but steamy before progressing to its ferocious, chaotic and spectacular climax. The lyrics “and if in our tears, we don’t learn to share with your brother/ you know that hate is gonna keep on multiplying/ and you know that man is gonna keep right on dying” remain as relevant now as they did almost 50 years ago.